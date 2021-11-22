Raising Cane's giving away free Coach O merch Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - To show appreciation for Coach O's time at LSU, Raising Cane's will be giving away free merch Tuesday ahead of his last game at Tiger Stadium.

The restaurant said the first 100 dine-in customers who purchase a combo at one of the Greater Baton Rouge locations will receive a free “Coach Eaux” T-shirt, hoodie or hat.

Coach O has been a spokesperson for the brand since 2017.

“We are grateful to Coach O for his hard work, his continued commitment to his team and of course his role in bringing fans a perfect 2019 season. We will continue to cheer for him and we’d love for his last game in Tiger Stadium to be filled with his fans in Coach O gear,” said Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the giveaway would be Saturday.