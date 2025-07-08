Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves donates $1 million to Texas flood relief efforts

BATON ROUGE — Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves announced Tuesday that he would be donating $1 million to the American Red Cross as the group continues relief efforts in central Texas after the Fourth of July weekend's devastating flooding.

“Our hearts break as we witness the devastating impact of the flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding communities. We’re deeply saddened by the lives impacted and the loved ones lost, and our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted,” Graves said. “We’re sending prayers and strength to everyone impacted by this disaster and are grateful for the heroic efforts of first responders and organizations like the American Red Cross for providing critical support and aid to those in need.”

Graves said that the funds are not just a donation, but a vow of support for Louisiana's neighbors where Cane's operates more than 200 restaurants.

The donation comes after the devastating flooding that left more than 100 dead, including more than 20 campers and counselors at a summer camp.

Donations can be made to help the people of Texas here.