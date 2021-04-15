Latest Weather Blog
Raising Cane's founder launches new reality series; see the trailer here
Baton Rouge businessman and Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves has released a new reality series in which he helps restaurant owners struggling because of the pandemic.
Graves announced Thursday the new series 'Restaurant Recovery' is now streaming on Discovery+. In the show, Graves helps restaurant owners across the country who were at risk of losing everything when the coronavirus upended most businesses last year.
"Our sales since the pandemic started have actually gone up because of our drive-thrus," Graves said in a new teaser for the series. "I had to pay it forward."
The show will also feature guest appearances from stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Snoop Dogg, and Nelly.
You can watch the full trailer below.
So excited to finally share this with you! My new series, #RestaurantRecovery now streaming on @discoveryplus. Link to watch: https://t.co/Pc05k2vScl pic.twitter.com/A3usk5h7dL— Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) April 15, 2021
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
School Board to meet Thursday evening regarding 'Smart Start Plan'
-
Virtual EBR Schools job fair to take place Thursday evening
-
Family of missing crew aboard capsized offshore oilfield vessel remain hopeful
-
Thursday morning's storms may be followed by even more storms
-
Early morning storm in Ascension Parish
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees