73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Raise the Age' passes, but years remain to phase-in changes

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, June 10 2016 Jun 10, 2016 June 10, 2016 1:26 PM June 10, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Juvenile justice advocates have hailed Louisiana's lawmakers for agreeing to raise the state's adult prosecution age. But the switchover won't happen as soon as Gov. John Bel Edwards signs the bill into law.

Instead, 17-year-old offenders will be phased into the juvenile justice system over several years, completely by 2020.

After a significant planning stage, Louisiana's criminal justice system will begin transitioning to handle cases for minors charged with non-violent crimes on July 1, 2018. All other juvenile offenders will join two years later.

District attorneys, though, can still charge 17-year-olds as adults for serious crimes at any time.

Edwards supports the bill as part of his legislative package and is expected to sign the "Raise the Age" provision into law next week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days