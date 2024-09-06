79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Rainy weather calls for one high school game to be moved

Friday, September 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WHITE CASTLE - The football game between Central Catholic and White Castle High School has been relocated due to rainy weather. 

The consistent rain has left the field in unfavorable conditions, Central Catholic said. 

Kickoff for the game will now take place at White Castle High School at 7:00 p.m..

