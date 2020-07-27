Rainy start to the week, watching a tropical wave

A few more rainy days expected here at home, plus keeping an eye on a tropical wave.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: On and off showers and storms will be weather story for your Monday. Heavy rain could cause some areal flooding. Be alert in flood prone areas. There will hardly be enough dry time to walk dogs today...The morning hours will be most active and everything will clear out overnight. You may catch a few time slots this afternoon with a break in the rain, but cloud cover will persist. All the rain and clouds will keep afternoon highs near 82. Overnight lows will be near 74.

Up Next: Tuesday will be very similar to today with on and off rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the driest spots while most places will stay in the low 80s. Wednesday will likely start dry and shower activity will grow in the afternoon hours. Dry time in the morning will allow temperatures to reach the upper 80s before any rain falls. We will return to a more regular summertime pattern by Thursday with just a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. The temperatures will be in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s. Similar conditions are expected on Friday as well.

The Tropics: What is left of Hanna is still dropping rain on parts of Mexico. The circulation is weakening and will likely become just a remnant low pressure sometime this afternoon.

Additionally, shower activity continues to become a little better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic about midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to become increasingly conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next day or two while moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. This system is expected to begin affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday or Wednesday night, and interests on those islands should continue to monitor its progress. Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

THE EXPLANATION:

Deep moisture is still very present. Precipitable water values exceed 2 inches and any small disturbance will activate heavy rain. An upper-level trough is dropping over the Great Lakes region. As this moves off the east, high pressure will build over the Gulf. Drier conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday before a shortwave sparks up shower activity over the weekend.

--Marisa

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.