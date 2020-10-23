Rainy Friday, Dry weekend ahead

Once again, the morning hours will be dry and the afternoon will bring some showers.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: We will start out warm and muggy again today. Showers and storms will begin to pop up all over the viewing area in the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be heating into the mid-80s. A weak cold front will move through our area this evening. Unfortunately, it will only have enough power to spark up some showers and storms. Temperatures on the other side will still be warm. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Up next: The rain chances go down for the weekend and temperatures will be down slightly as well. Highs will be near 85 on Saturday and Sunday. A set of cold fronts are set to move through our area next week. Rain will spark up along the fronts and temperatures will no longer be above normal. Meaning, afternoon highs will be in the very low 80s and upper 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Epsilon continues to move out in the open Atlantic. It will not impact the Gulf Coast or anywhere in the United States. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

There is an area to watch in the Caribbean. The development chances are medium and the disturbance is forecast to move north over Cuba and go into the Atlantic. The tropical activity is not going to impact the local forecast.

FROM THE NHC

AREA TO WATCH:

A broad trough of low pressure, located over the western Caribbean Sea, is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms mainly east of the trough. Surface observations, satellite-derived surface wind data, and radar data indicate that a low-pressure system has developed along the trough axis just south of Grand Cayman Island. Some gradual development of the low is possible during the next few days while it moves northwestward to northward across western or central Cuba on Saturday, then turning northward to northeastward across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, Straits of Florida, and the central Bahamas on Sunday. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of the Cayman Islands, Cuba, South Florida, and the Bahamas through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.