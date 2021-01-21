Rainy conditions arrive ahead of the weekend

Light rain will start up this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Clouds are already in the area and they will continue to build for the rest of the morning. Temperatures will hit the low 70s before light rain starts to move in. Rain will be most likely for areas north of Baton Rouge this afternoon. As the sun goes down, the rain will spread all the way down to the coast. Temperatures overnight will be in the 60s.

Up Next: On Friday morning, there will be widespread rain in the area from Mississippi to the coast. The rain may slow you down as you head out the door tomorrow. Throughout the day, the rain will be on and off and most prominent in areas south of Baton Rouge. There will be some dry time late Friday evening, but showers will start back up on Saturday. Once again, the rain will be mainly south of Baton Rouge. The total rain accumulations through the weekend are expected to be less than 2 inches for the Baton Rouge area, and 1-3 inches will be possible for areas further north. Isolated higher amounts are possible, but overall this is expected to be a manageable amount of rain.

Temperatures will be just shy of 70 degrees on Friday afternoon. Saturday temperatures will be a touch cooler, in the mid-60s as the rain clears out. Sunday will be drier with temperatures in the low 70s. Rain chances are low as we head into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

