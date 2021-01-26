Rainy and humid conditions will turn cool and dry Wednesday

There will be some dry time this afternoon between rounds of rain.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The cold front has stalled out just south of Baton Rouge bringing rain to the southeast portion of the viewing area. As the sun comes up, the front will push southeast and we will have some dry time in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s this afternoon. This front is the rainmaker and this evening it will recede back north of Baton Rouge. This will bring scattered showers back to the entire area late tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s from Baton Rouge and further north. Areas south of Baton Rouge will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Most areas will wake up to light showers on Wednesday before the front moves all the way southeast through the state in the late morning. Wednesday afternoon is looking dry with temperatures in the upper 60s. On the other side of this front, temperatures will be much cooler. We will wake up to temperatures in the 30s on Thursday and high temperatures only reaching the 50s. Friday will be dry with temperatures starting in the 30s and ending in the mid-60s. If you love the sunshine, enjoy it while it lasts! Rain is back in the forecast over the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

