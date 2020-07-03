Rain to cool things down

Name of the game this weekend will be… Rain Cooled Air.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Temperatures will climb to near 90 between on and off showers. We will have a hot afternoon but those who see some rain will have much more comfortable temperatures. Most of us will likely see at least some rain today. Low temperatures will struggle to be cooler than 76. The humidity will be oppressive when it’s not actively raining. Stay hydrated!

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Highs will remain in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, and more widespread rain is expected. Pockets of sunshine will bring humidity between rounds of rain. Saturday looks rainier with on and off showers expected for most of the day. The rainy pattern will continue through Sunday and early next week. Locally large amounts of rainfall will be possible with the rain this weekend. There is a risk of flooding for areas that receive several rounds of heavy rain. Overnight lows in the mid-70s. Have an indoor plan in case you get cause in a shower this weekend. Monday will continue to be rainy on and off, there will be plenty of sun to heat temperatures to about 90 degrees.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

A stationary boundary is going to move south over the viewing area today. This will be the main lifting mechanism to support on and off rain in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are likely to drop into the upper 80s. The front will stall, and continue to provide instability and lift for rain through Tuesday.

--Marisa

