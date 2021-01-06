Rain/Storms arrive overnight

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Rain and a few thunderstorms will arrive closer to midnight, ahead of a cold front. The timeline for rain will begin around 11pm and linger through 5am tomorrow morning. One or two storms along the coastal parishes could be strong to severe, but the chance is low. Rainfall amounts will be less than an inch for most neighborhoods. Temperatures will hold in the 50s and 60s tonight, falling to the 40s by Thursday morning. Tomorrow, the cold front will pass but clouds will linger for much of the day. Highs will only warm to the low 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Behind the front, we will have a prolonged period of below average temperatures. Friday through the weekend, highs will be in the 50s with lows at or below freezing. Another disturbance will move through Sunday night, bringing a chance for showers, which could linger into Monday morning. There is a brief window of opportunity Monday morning for a quick change over to a wintry mix, but those details will need to be ironed out the next several days as we watch the trends. Nothing to get excited about just yet.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

