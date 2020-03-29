Rain returning early in the week

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies tonight will allow cooling to occur rather slowly, especially overnight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s around 10 PM, as lows bottom-out near 62° Monday morning. Partly cloudy through the first half of the day on Monday, but clouds will be increasing through the afternoon and evening. These are associated with an approaching system that will bring the potential for showers after 7 PM. Temperatures will ramp up into the 70s by 11 AM, as highs peak near 81° with easterly winds of around 10 mph.

Up Next: Showers move in late Monday into Tuesday morning, and then drying will commence Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances return, with the potential for storms to develop Friday night into Saturday. Highs will drop from the low 80s on Tuesday to the low 70s on Wednesday, but rebound back into the 80s by Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

An approaching low pressure system will move into the lower Mississippi Valley on Monday, increasing humidity, cloud cover, and rain chances through the evening hours. Showers are poised to ramp up overnight, but should begin to dry out by 9 AM on Tuesday. Ridging and high pressure will then encroach into our area, drying and cooling conditions off beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will hover around 50° Wednesday and Thursday mornings, as highs peak in the low-to-mid 70s. Another frontal system is forecast to approach the area late Friday into Saturday, and could have enough instability early Saturday to produce some storm cells. Low freezing levels may also allow for hail cores to develop within storms on Saturday. Drying should occur through the second half of the weekend, as highs rebound back into the low-to-mid 80s on Sunday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

