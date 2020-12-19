Rain moves in Saturday Evening

Today and Tonight:

Expect clouds to continue to increase through out the day. Highs will warm into the upper 60s. Tonight, widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move through southeast Louisiana, primarily after sunset. Rain could be heavy at times, especially south of Baton Rouge. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead: A few showers will linger into Sunday morning, with clouds hanging around for much of the day. The cloud cover will likely keep temperatures down in the 50s. Beyond Sunday, the sunshine returns early next week with highs in the 60s as high pressure takes over. Wednesday, our next storm system will move in bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The latest guidance shows the rain moving out of the region just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

