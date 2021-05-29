69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Rain diminishing this evening, skies clear overnight

2 hours 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, May 29 2021 May 29, 2021 May 29, 2021 6:59 PM May 29, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and storms will continue through about 8pm this evening. Overnight, skies will begin to clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow is the day to get outside. There will be full sunshine across the region, with highs in the mid 80s. Low humidity will make things feel more comfortable.

Drier air will begin to mix in on Sunday behind a weak 'cool' front, making things feel less muggy for the remainder of the long weekend. High pressure overhead will keep our weather pattern quiet through Monday. Moisture will begin to increase across the region on Tuesday, as the high moves off to the east. A daily chance for showers/storms will return on Wednesday. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

