Rain coverage increasing as we head towards the weekend

Today and Tonight: We're starting off your Thursday mainly dry, but expect more scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Rain chances will be around 50%. Brief heavy downpours are likely along with frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will be near 90 outside of any storms that develop. Tonight, look for a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s.



Looking Ahead: Elevated rain chances continue through the weekend. Into early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will keep us in a fairly wet pattern, where periods of heavier storms will be possible. Over the next seven days, 2-4 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana. Locally higher amounts are possible.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



