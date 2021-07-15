88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Rain coverage increasing as we head towards the weekend

5 hours 44 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, July 15 2021 Jul 15, 2021 July 15, 2021 5:59 AM July 15, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: We're starting off your Thursday mainly dry, but expect more scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Rain chances will be around 50%. Brief heavy downpours are likely along with frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will be near 90 outside of any storms that develop. Tonight, look for a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: Elevated rain chances continue through the weekend. Into early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will keep us in a fairly wet pattern, where periods of heavier storms will be possible. Over the next seven days, 2-4 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana. Locally higher amounts are possible.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton


