Rain chances stick around this weekend

Today: A calm start this morning. By the afternoon, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few storms could be heavy at times. An all day wash out is not expected, just be prepared to dodge a storm or two. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Tonight: Showers early, then turning mostly dry overnight. Very muggy. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue into early next week, as we stay in a very tropical air mass. Rain chances should subside by Tuesday and we'll keep a mostly dry forecast into Thursday. By the end of next week, more tropical moisture will feed into the area, bringing back the chance for rain.

The Tropics

The NHC is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

Tropical wave #1 is approaching the Windward Islands. Tropical wave #2 is located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, just off the African coast. Both are currently disorganized but have a chance of development over the next five days. No need to be focused on either one just yet, as neither pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast. Of course, we are nearing the peak of hurricane season in the next few weeks, so we will keep a close eye on any tropical waves in the Atlantic.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton