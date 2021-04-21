Rain chances back off after today

The first full week of September will bring weather becoming of the season.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: There will be a few showers today, but should be more scattered than the widespread action noticed on Labor Day. Highs will aim for 90 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Up Next: With Monday and Tuesday being the wettest days of the week, expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday. As we’re still in the warm season, an isolated afternoon shower is possible, but most of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will run a degree or two cooler than the last several weeks but gumbo weather is not yet on the horizon!

The Tropics: Post-Tropical Storm Hermine continues to churn off of the East Coast of the United States. Producing high surf, coastal erosion will continue to be an issue from New Jersey to Maine. There is also a disturbance in the Southeast Caribbean with a small chance of development in the next couple of days but the wave is headed due west and poses no threat to the local area.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A back door cold front is moving through the region, moving slowly west and into the Baton Rouge area by Wednesday. Ahead of it, scattered showers and thunderstorm will continue to be possible in a fairly moist air mass. Dew points will fall from the mid 70s today to the upper 60s by the end of the day Wednesday. Beyond the front, afternoon highs will still reach the upper 80s and low 90s but with the drier air moving through, a difference will be felt. Of course, this time of year, the humidity won’t be at bay for long. By Friday, moisture begins to move back into the region. This will also return higher chances of showers and thunderstorms in time for the weekend—with college football season back in business, we’ll need to monitor afternoon shower and storm chances. As more people are spending time outdoors, lightning awareness will be important! A tropical wave is expected to traverse the Northern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend into the start of the new week. At the very least, this system will provide a deep layer of moisture to the area keeping the amount rain coverage on the higher side.

