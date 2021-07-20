79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Video: Rain brings heavy flooding to parts of St. Tammany Parish

47 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, July 20 2021 Jul 20, 2021 July 20, 2021 12:58 PM July 20, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Mallory Panzavecchia

MANDEVILLE - West St. Tammany Parish communities received up to 11 inches of rain, flooding homes and stranding drivers in their cars early Tuesday morning.

Due to heavy rain, flooding continues across areas of Covington, Madisonville and Mandeville, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. A flood warning was issued for those areas but ended at 12:45 p.m.

The heaviest rain fell east of US 190 and south of Interstate 10 near Mandeville.
St. Tammany Parish government said some areas such as Woodstone, Fountainebleau and Beau Rivage neighborhoods took on large amounts of water. The St. Tammany Fire District 4 station showed about a foot of water in the pictures below.

Trending News

Residents are able to visit self-serve sandbag locations at Koop Drive in Mandeville. Those participating should bring their own shovel and someone will be on-hand to assist those who need it.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days