Rain and Storms Sunday Afternoon

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Strong high pressure to our east and an approaching cold front to our west will keep winds out of the south into Sunday. Clouds and warm conditions are expected, with lows only bottoming out near 63°. Highs on Sunday will reach near 73° under cloudy skies and scattered showers and isolated storms – especially through the afternoon and early evening hours. Severe storms should stay well to our north along the I-20 corridor, but gusty winds and heavy rainfall is possible within developing storm cells.

Up Next: Clouds, rain, and storms through the day on Sunday, with sunny and cool conditions through the remainder of 2019.

THE EXPLANATION:

A significant frontal system will be driving through our area Sunday afternoon and evening. The absence of deep layered instability and dynamic, and the presence of a stable marine layer will keep severe weather threats farther north. The front will be fragmenting along the Gulf Coast, so the higher rain chances and accumulations will increase moving inland. Conditions should dry out by midnight, with clearing skies overnight. Clear and cool conditions behind the front, as a high pressure drop down from the northwest. This will keep highs below average through the rest of 2019. A cut-off low should induce onshore tropical convection starting Wednesday, bringing more scattered showers and potentially strong storms through our area on Thursday into Friday morning. Conditions improve Friday and Saturday, as temperatures begin to rebound through the first weekend of the new year.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.