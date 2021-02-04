Rain and cooler temperatures set to move in tonight

The weather pattern is changing as we head into the rest of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Clouds will be moving in all day today and by the afternoon the skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hit the low 70s. A few showers will be possible this evening but the bulk of the showers will move through overnight. The most active time for showers in the Baton Rouge area will be between 10 pm Thursday and 1 am Friday. A cold front will be pushing showers through quickly and the entire viewing area will be mostly clear very early on Friday morning.

*CHANGES* Up Next: There will be some dry time early tomorrow morning, but the showers will be back in the late morning. A flow shift is going to allow for showers to continue through the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. They will be on and off… mostly on for areas south of Baton Rouge. Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s. On and off showers are expected to return Saturday and again they will be mostly in areas south of Baton Rouge. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the low 60s. Next week is set to start on a rainy note as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

