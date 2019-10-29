Latest Weather Blog
Railroad removes dead tree following 2 On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - A tree that has caused two years of worry for a homeowner was removed Tuesday afternoon.
Kim Gardiner first contacted 2 On Your Side in early September about the dead tree looming over his backyard. The tree is between his fence and Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks. Last Monday, Gardiner spoke of his concerns with 2 On Your Side. After the story aired on WBRZ, crews started getting to work on removing it from the area.
"The day after, we had a guy from the railroad come out and then two guys from Entergy that same next day," Gardiner said.
Crews have been working since last week to develop a plan to move the tree. Tuesday they removed three dead trees from KCS property and cleaned up the overgrown area.
As Gardiner watched the crew work to get the job done, two years of worry washed away.
"It was great," he said. "It takes the worry out of crashing on my property, but more than that it takes the worry out of it crashing on some train."
Gardiner hopes that in the future KCS will pay more attention to its property and maintain the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU athletes react to major NCAA shake-up
-
Rezoning of Ascension Schools
-
"Didn't even take one step", Veteran angry at postal worker's attempt to...
-
House where woman was shot and killed last month destroyed in overnight...
-
Teacher arrested in child rape investigation to remain jailed without bond