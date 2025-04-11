72°
Railroad crossings at Milton, Duff roads re-opened after disabled train in Walker

By: Adam Burruss

WALKER - The railroad crossings at Milton, Duff and North Walker roads were re-opened after a disabled train caused a closure, the Walker Police Department said Friday.

The closure was initially reported around 5:07 p.m. and officials announced the re-opening around 6:15 p.m.

