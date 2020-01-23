Railroad crossing at College Drive to close for repairs throughout much of Saturday

BATON ROUGE - City officials announced Thursday that a portion of College Drive will be closed Saturday.

According to the city-parish traffic division, College Drive will be closed at the railroad crossing near Perkins Road for repairs. The alternate route will be Perkins to Acadian Thruway to Interstate 10.

The closure will begin on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday is also scheduled to be a make-up day for the thousands of students at LSU after classes let out for the National Championship game last week.

Additionally, the railroad crossing at Pecue Lane near Perkins will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that same day.

It's the latest in a series of closures along the railroad passing through Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.