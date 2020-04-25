Raiders select LA Tech cornerback Amik Robertson in fourth round

Image: LA Tech Sports

RUSTON - With the 139th pick in 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson.

The Thibodaux native wasn't a heavily recruited prospect coming out of high school due to a lack of size. As a freshman, he started all 13 games earning All-American and second team All-Confernce USA honors. He tallied five interceptions to go with 62 tackles his first year as a Bulldog.

He followed up a strong freshmen campaign with another good year, becoming a first team All-Conference selection as a sophomore.

Robertson led LA Tech in interceptions in all three seasons he was there.