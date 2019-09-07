81°
Latest Weather Blog
Raiders cut Antonio Brown before playing a game with team
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have released disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown before he ever played a game for the team.
The Raiders announced the decision Saturday, hours after he requested his release in the latest turn in a dramatic first summer with the team. Oakland opens its season Monday night.
Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.
Oakland instead decided to cut ties entirely. The Raiders had been counting heavily on Brown after trading a third and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for the game's most prolific receiver in March. They also gave him a new three-year contract worth $50.1 million that now is void following the release.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans greeted with tailgate party at Metro Airport
-
Tigers arrive in Austin for big top 10 match-up
-
Outdoors Report: 4-H Shooting Sports Program takes home championship
-
Officials release more details on deadly Amite River boating accident
-
Geaux Tigers: New cream ale created in honor of LSU, Texas game
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign