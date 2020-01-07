Ragin Cajuns win first bowl game since 2014, finish year 11-3

Mobile - The Ragin Cajuns of UL Lafayette earned their first bowl win outside of the state of Louisiana for the first time in 75 years as former Scotlandville star quarterback Levi Lewis threw two touchdowns and the Cajuns defense got the big stops they needed to beat Miami of Ohio 27-17 in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday night in Mobile, Alabama.

The Cajuns moved to 11-3 on the year and secured the schools first ever 11 win season, as well as their first win since 2014. The Cajuns had only previously won the New Orleans Bowl, so the LendingTree Bowl marked their first win since 1944's Oil Bowl played in Houston.

Lewis, a junior for the Cajuns, finished 19 for 26 for 246 yards as he passed for more than 3,000 yards on the season.



SUN BELT NOTES from the conference

• Louisiana's win gives the Sun Belt an all-time best 25 non-conference wins (regular-season and postseason), eclipsing the previous record of 24 achieved in 2018.



• The Sun Belt holds the best bowl winning percentage (.667, 14-7) among all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences over the last four seasons (2016-19).



• This bowl season, the Sun Belt finished second among all FBS conferences and first among the Group of Five conferences: