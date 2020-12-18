32°
Latest Weather Blog
Ragin' Cajuns: Sun Belt championship canceled due to COVID-19
LAFAYETTE - UL Lafayette and Coastal Carolina will not play for the Sun Belt Conference Championship after a player with the Chanticleers tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a statement from UL's athletics department, contact tracing protocols triggered by the positive test would leave an entire position group unable to play for Coastal Carolina. Due to the extent of the possible exposure for the Chanticleers, the game has been canceled.
Update on the @SunBelt Football Championship, which has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Coastal Carolina's football program >> pic.twitter.com/DEUvKHhF1c— Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® (@RaginCajuns) December 18, 2020
Sports Illustrated reports that Sun Belt bylaws call for co-champions in situation where the game cannot be played.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU football player, Drake Davis scheduled for Friday court appearance
-
Like many US states, La's plan for next round of vaccines has...
-
Rare 'Christmas Star' will appear next week as planets align
-
Thousands of La. healthcare workers already vaccinated; elderly, high-risk could be next...
-
Bridge Center mental health facility opens its doors in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round