Ragin' Cajuns: Sun Belt championship canceled due to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE - UL Lafayette and Coastal Carolina will not play for the Sun Belt Conference Championship after a player with the Chanticleers tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from UL's athletics department, contact tracing protocols triggered by the positive test would leave an entire position group unable to play for Coastal Carolina. Due to the extent of the possible exposure for the Chanticleers, the game has been canceled.

Sports Illustrated reports that Sun Belt bylaws call for co-champions in situation where the game cannot be played.