Ragin' Cajuns Baseball Coach Tony Robichaux dies after heart attack

LAFAYETTE - Storied college baseball coach Tony Robichaux has died at age 57.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette confirmed the head baseball coach died Wednesday. He was recovering from his second surgery related to a heart attack he suffered over the weekend.

Robichaux coached the Cajuns since 1995 and was the team's all-time leader with 1,177 career victories.

University President Joseph Savoie released the following statement Wednesday.

"It is difficult to imagine this University, or this community, without coach Tony Robichaux.



For players and fans alike, he was Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball, a transformative, iconic figure who strengthened and nurtured the program for a quarter century.



Coach Robichaux recorded more than 900 victories during his tenure here, but his life and influence cannot, and should not, be measured in wins and losses alone.



Rather, his legacy rests in the lessons he taught student-athletes about their lives beyond the diamond. He urged them to be magnanimous in victory, reflective in defeat, and to exemplify integrity and determination in all they did.



Because he lived these principles, he was more than a coach. He was a lodestar, a light that guides travelers toward a destination. That’s how Tony Robichaux will be remembered by everyone who admired him and by the University he represented so well.



Gail and I join the University community in extending our condolences and prayers to Colleen, Ashley, Justin, Austin and the entire Robichaux family."