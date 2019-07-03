89°
Ragin' Cajuns Baseball Coach Tony Robichaux dies after heart attack
LAFAYETTE - Reports say college baseball coach Tony Robichaux has died. He was 57 years old.
The Advocate reports UL's head baseball coach died Wednesday. He was recovering from his second surgery related to a heart attack he suffered over the weekend.
Robichaux coached the Cajuns since 1995 and was the team's all-time leader with 1,177 career victories.
A vigil was held Tuesday night, where community members sent prayers to the Robichaux family.
