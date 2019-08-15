Raeven Jackson - Reporter

Louisiana native Rae'ven Jackson was born in Prairieville and attended Southern University. She decided to pursue a career in TV because she wanted to write and impact lives while being creative.

Rae'ven interned with us before joining us as a reporter in July 2018. She was a broadcast intern in 2016, and a production assistant after graduation in 2018.

Some of her hobbies include singing and songwriting, shopping, hanging out with friends and family, and traveling.

You can keep up with her on

Twitter: @RaevenJack

Facebook: Rae’ven Jackson Media

IG: RaevenJack