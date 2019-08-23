81°
Rae'ven Jackson - Reporter
Louisiana native Rae'ven Jackson was born in Prairieville and attended Southern University. She decided to pursue a career in TV because she wanted to write and impact lives while being creative.
Rae'ven interned with us before joining us as a reporter in July 2018. She was a broadcast intern in 2016, and a production assistant after graduation in 2018.
Some of her hobbies include singing and songwriting, shopping, hanging out with friends and family, and traveling.
Twitter: @RaevenJack
Twitter: @RaevenJack
Facebook: Rae’ven Jackson Media
IG: RaevenJack