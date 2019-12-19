50°
Radio host fired for on-air joke about wishing for 'a nice school shooting'

57 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, December 19 2019 Dec 19, 2019 December 19, 2019 10:20 AM December 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones
Chuck Bonniwell Photo: KTSA

DENVER, CO - A radio host has been fired for saying he'd like a "nice school shooting" to interrupt the "never-ending" presidential impeachment coverage. 

Chuck Bonniwell, a radio host of the recently axed 'Chuck and Julie Show,' apologized on Twitter for his "inappropriate comment."  

Bonniwell worked for a conservative, Colorado-based station called KNUS, which has since announced its decision to cancel the show "given the history of school violence that has plagued our community."

Bonniwell is accused of saying, "You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly," while on air. 

A comment to which his wife/co-host replied, "No, don't even say that! He didn't say that."

Bonniwell quickly attempted to clarify his comment, with, "No one would be hurt."

In a subsequent Twitter post, Bonniwell said, "I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I'm sorry it was not received that way." 

He later deleted the post. 

