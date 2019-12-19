Radio host fired for on-air joke about wishing for 'a nice school shooting'

Chuck Bonniwell Photo: KTSA

DENVER, CO - A radio host has been fired for saying he'd like a "nice school shooting" to interrupt the "never-ending" presidential impeachment coverage.

Chuck Bonniwell, a radio host of the recently axed 'Chuck and Julie Show,' apologized on Twitter for his "inappropriate comment."

Bonniwell worked for a conservative, Colorado-based station called KNUS, which has since announced its decision to cancel the show "given the history of school violence that has plagued our community."

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately. — 710 KNUS Denver (@710KNUS) December 19, 2019

Bonniwell is accused of saying, "You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly," while on air.

A comment to which his wife/co-host replied, "No, don't even say that! He didn't say that."

Bonniwell quickly attempted to clarify his comment, with, "No one would be hurt."

In a subsequent Twitter post, Bonniwell said, "I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I'm sorry it was not received that way."

He later deleted the post.