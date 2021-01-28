45°
Latest Weather Blog
Racist church shooter can't fire Jewish and Indian lawyers
COLUMBIA, S.C.- A federal appeals court has denied white supremacist Dylann Roof's request to replace his Jewish and Indian lawyers who are appealing his death sentence for a racist massacre in South Carolina a day after he filed it.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a one-page, 11-word denial Tuesday.
Roof's handwritten appeal was filed Monday. He wrote: "It will be impossible for me to trust two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies."
Roof was sentenced to death in January after being convicted of hate crimes in the killings of nine black worshippers at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.
In denying Roof's requests, the judges wrote: "The court denies the motion for substitution of counsel on appeal."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. officials, industry leaders react to Biden moratorium on new drilling leases
-
Entergy customers concerned about high January bills after meter switch
-
LSU 'shocked' by death of doctor taken hostage in Texas
-
Friends, colleagues reflect on Steve Carter's impact in and out of politics
-
Million dollar delay? Payment paused amid questions over road construction delay costs
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary
-
Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak