Racing legend David Rogers passes away at 64

David Rogers Photo: Twitter

David Rogers, known as a short track racing legend, passed away Sunday morning following a two-year battle with cancer.

Rogers, a resident of Orlando, Florida, won a total of six NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Florida state championships.

According to Speed51.com, he also has wins in all of New Smyrna Speedway’s biggest races, including the Florida Governor’s Cup, Orange Blossom 100, Red Eye 100, Pete Orr Memorial and World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.

Rogers was diagnosed with lymphoma in December of 2018. During a scheduled checkup on February 26, doctors raised concerns about Rogers’ condition due to results from his bloodwork.

He began treatment in February 2019 and announced in April that he was in complete remission after three treatments. On Saturday night, Rogers was admitted to the hospital prior to passing away Sunday morning.

Rogers was 64 years old.