Rachel Maddow says she underwent surgery for skin cancer

Rachel Maddow

Television news program host and liberal political commentator Rachel Maddow announced Wednesday that she recently underwent a procedure for skin cancer.

Maddow shared the news on her show and assured viewers that she will be "absolutely fine."

The 48-year-old television personality said she had a cancerous mole removed from her neck last week at a New York hospital and took a few days off afterwards.

She said her doctors confirmed that they "got all of it" and that she's "going to be totally fine."

Maddow then encouraged her viewers to get checked for skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop the illness in their lifetime.