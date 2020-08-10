Rachael Ray and family escape massive house fire

NEW YORK - Television personality and noted chef Rachael Ray had a huge scare Sunday night when her home went up in flames.

A spokesperson confirmed that though a massive fire damaged her family's home in upstate New York on Sunday night, no injuries were reported.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” the spokesperson said. “The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

At this time, few additional details related to the incident are available and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The 51-year-old star is widely known for hosting the syndicated daily talk and lifestyle program Rachael Ray, and the Food Network series 30 Minute Meals.

As a New York native with a number of successful television shows under her belt, Ray has written several cookbooks based on the 30 Minute Meals concept, and launched a magazine Every Day with Rachael Ray, in 2006. Her television shows have won three Daytime Emmy Awards.