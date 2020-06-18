Raceland man arrested for double-murder after allegedly opening fire at party

Cordale Richard Photo: WWL-TV

RACELAND - A Sunday evening party in Raceland became the site of a double-murder when a man got into a fight with someone and, during the scuffle, fatally shot two women.

According to WWL-TV, Deputies arrested 28-year-old Cordale Richard for allegedly shooting into a crowded party over the weekend and killing 21-year-old Aliza Gabriel and 20-year-old Tanasa Francis on June 14.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says the women were at a large party on St. Louis Street in Raceland when a fight broke out in the crowd just after midnight. The fight escalated, and shots were fired shortly after deputies arrived. Gabriel and Francis, both innocent bystanders, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The LPSO opened an investigation and learned that Richard allegedly hit a man in the head with a glass bottle during the fight, then opened fire in the crowd.

On Wednesday, detectives found and arrested Richard at his home on St. Louis Street. He was taken into custody without incident, where he is being held without bail.

Richard faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as an aggravated battery charge, in addition to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.