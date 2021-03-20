Julia Letlow projected to win 5th Congressional District Seat

The polls closed at 8 p.m. and votes are still rolling in for the 5th Congressional District Seat.

This seat became open in December 2020 when newly elected congressman, Luke Letlow, succumbed to COVID-19 complications days before he was expected to take office.

One the 12 candidates for this seat is Luke's wife, Julia Letlow, who plans to carry the torch her late husband left behind.

Click here for live results.