58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Julia Letlow projected to win 5th Congressional District Seat

1 hour 42 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, March 20 2021 Mar 20, 2021 March 20, 2021 8:09 PM March 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

The polls closed at 8 p.m. and votes are still rolling in for the 5th Congressional District Seat.

This seat became open in December 2020 when newly elected congressman, Luke Letlow, succumbed to COVID-19 complications days before he was expected to take office.

One the 12 candidates for this seat is Luke's wife, Julia Letlow, who plans to carry the torch her late husband left behind.

Click here for live results.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days