R. Kelly's lawyers say he was attacked in prison by an angry inmate

R. Kelly Photo: Tannen Maury

Following multiple attempts to have R. Kelly released from federal prison, the incarcerated singer's lawyers announced Thursday that Kelly was attacked by a fellow inmate.

According to USA Today, attorney Mike Leonard said the scuffle broke out at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center when the other inmate got angry because he incorrectly assumed that Kelly and his multiple sex-crime cases "had something to do with the lockdown conditions" at the prison.

Leonard clarified that the angry inmate's assumption was false, saying that the prison lockdown is "of course related to the COVID-19 (pandemic)."

Leonard also said Kelly was put in solitary confinement for the sake of his own safety. Leonard went on to explain that he and Kelly's lead lawyer in Chicago, Steve Greenberg, believe this recent attack proves the validity of their concern that Kelly should be released on bond while awaiting his trials.

The attorneys have filed multiple motions in this regard, with Kelly arguing that he and other inmates are especially vulnerable to novel coronavirus while locked up in crowded conditions.

But at this time, Kelly remains behind bars as his attorney's attempts to get him released have been stymied by a federal judge.

"Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly," Greenberg tweeted Thursday. "The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process!"

During the recent scuffle with the angry inmate, Kelly reportedly only suffered very minor bruising.