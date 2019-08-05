R. Kelly faces 2 new charges in Minnesota in 2001 allegation

94°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001.
  
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Robert Kelly is charged in an incident involving a girl he met at a concert. Freeman says the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and he gave her the autograph and a phone number.
  
The prosecutor says when the girl called the number she was invited to Kelly's hotel, offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance. He says Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.
  
Freeman says his office investigated after getting a tip from a Chicago tip line.
  
Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg tweeted: "Give me a break. This is beyond absurd."
