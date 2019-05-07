85°
R. Kelly back at hearing in sexual abuse case

3 hours 14 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - R&B singer R. Kelly is back in court for a hearing in his sexual abuse case.

It is unclear what issues will be discussed at Tuesday's hearing in Chicago, but one matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti. Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two Kelly accusers.

But after he was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California, Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, filed a motion asking the judge to order that all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the Kelly case be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges.

Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood has not ruled on the motion. Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

