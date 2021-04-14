R.E.A.L. reading help for young students

For many students, especially younger ones, this school year has been difficult with virtual and hybrid learning.

Because literacy rates have fallen for students statewide in Pre-K through 3rd grade for a third year in a row, the state is offering free resources to help those young students get where they need to be.

“We have everything you need, so you don't have to bring anything,” said Melissa Bolton, program manager for M.A.R.K. Classroom, a tutoring program for children with autism.

Now because of the pandemic, M.A.R.K. has expanded with the R.E.A.L. program, which stands for real-time early access to literacy. It is a free resource for students Pre-k through 3rd grade.

“This gives them help in reading to kinda lift them up, especially right now with alot of virtual learning going on. This gives them assistance to where they need to be,” Bolton explained.

The program offers one-on-one in-person or virtual tutoring, and it is completely funded through the Louisiana Department of Education’s $17-million federal grant.

“It's a 9-week program, and at the end, we do a post-test to see how much they've gained,” said Bolton.

“So it takes that information and we use that to build whatever we need to help that child,” she continued.

With two to three tutoring sessions each week, the R.E.A.L. program gives a priority chance to economically disadvantaged students.

The next 9-week session starts on May 24th.

In order to sign up, you should check to see if your child's school has qualified for these services or for more information on the real program, visit: https://www.louisianabelieves.com/academics/real-time-early-access-to-literacy