Quote on Angelou stamp apparently came from another author

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new limited edition "Forever" stamp honoring the late poet and civil rights champion Maya Angelou. But a quotation on the stamp apparently originated elsewhere.

The stamp dedicated Tuesday showcases a portrait of Angelou and includes the quotation: "A bird doesn't sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song." The quote comes from a 2013 interview Angelou did in which she was asked about her 1969 book "I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings."

Children's book author Joan Walsh Anglund tells The Washington Post the quotation is from her book "A Cup of Sun," published in 1967.

Angelou rose from poverty, segregation and violence to become a force on stage, screen and the printed page. She died last May at her Winston-Salem, North Carolina, home at 86.