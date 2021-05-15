Quiet weather this weekend, stormy next week

Today and Tonight: Expect a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.



Looking Ahead: Lower humidity will remain in place today. By Sunday, southerly winds will begin to usher in more moisture across the region, pumping up the humidity. Into next week, our weather pattern will turn active once again with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday, through the end of the week. No day looks like a complete wash out at this time, but there will be rain around each day. Bottom line, get the rain gear ready once again.

Right now, the weather prediction center is expecting 1-3 inches of rainfall, on average, across south Louisiana over the next seven days. These amounts could certainly go higher, especially in localized areas.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team.