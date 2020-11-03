Quiet weather rest of the week, U.S. must monitor Eta

The weather complaint department has short lines. It should stay that way through the rest of the week.

The Next 24 Hours: Low temperatures outperformed by about 3 degrees on Tuesday morning and with a similar setup, Wednesday morning should be no different. Expect lows back into the low 40s with clear skies and light winds. Afternoon highs will bounce well into the mid 70s with abundant sunshine.

After That: After one more morning in the 40s, a few clouds may start to mix into skies on Thursday afternoon, but still plenty of sun with highs in the upper 70s. Similar conditions are expected on Friday before some slight adjustments heading into the weekend. Persistent easterly winds will gradually move temperatures back above average. Enough moisture may come into the atmosphere that a weak disturbance could spark a spotty shower on Saturday, especially south of I-10. This is probably the best chance and Sunday through Tuesday should bring partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: Extremely dangerous Hurricane Eta made landfall just south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua and will bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flash flooding to portions of Central America. Beyond that, most of the global weather models continue to show Eta returning to the northwestern Caribbean Sea by later this week and nearing south Florida by early next week. While uncertainty beyond then is high, the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on this. At this time, those forecast models suggest upper level steering winds would keep the system closer to Florida but it is too early to lock in on that. Stay tuned!

The Explanation: A very dry air mass dictated by a surface high pressure system over the Mid-Mississippi River Valley brought an afternoon of low humidity allowing a chilly morning to quickly warm into the low 70s. That surface high will park over the Mid-Atlantic States for the remainder of the week leading to light, easterly winds and just slowly moderating temperatures. A weak upper level disturbance will move into the area on Thursday leading to the return of some high clouds but there simply will not be enough moisture for any precipitation. A weak wave moving east across the northern Gulf may provide enough moisture and lift for a few showers, mainly on Saturday and mainly south of I-10. Unfortunately, the United States and Gulf Coast will need to keep an eye on Hurricane Eta or its remnants that emerge over the northwest Caribbean this weekend.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.