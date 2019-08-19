Quiet court program to erase traffic tickets abruptly put 'on hold'

BATON ROUGE - Most people didn't even know the program existed until they showed up to pay their traffic ticket at state court in downtown Baton Rouge. The program allows speeding drivers to donate blood in exchange for having the ticket and fines erased from their record. After WBRZ asked how it worked, the program was abruptly put on hold.

As blood supplies for sickle cell patients in Baton Rouge dwindled, Lori Burgess started looking for creative ways to increase the blood bank.

"We submitted letters to the judges," Burgess said. "Basically we did get approval through the 19th JDC."

This summer, the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana worked out a deal that most drivers who get caught speeding would like to get. In exchange for a pint of blood, tickets and the fines would be forgiven with no trace on insurance.

"We're copying an idea out of Houston," Burgess said. "MD Anderson has a program where the judges will give community service hours for those individuals that will donate blood."

Drivers who donate blood are filed as having done enough community service hours to pay-off their ticket. A handful of drivers took advantage of this program.

"Well, yeah we've had some people," Burgess said.

The program is not the only one of its kind. However, as of Monday, the program was on hold due to logistics, according to a court administrator. This means lead-footed drivers won't be donating blood to get a free pass.

Now, Burgess and the others at the Sickle Cell Association are putting the pedal to the metal to find other ways to stock the blood bank on their behalf.

"You could save a life," Burgess said. "Who wouldn't want to save a life if you could?"