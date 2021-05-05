73°
Questions surround baby's death after deadly police chase in Mississippi

34 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, May 05 2021 May 5, 2021 May 05, 2021 12:52 PM May 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Officials are expected to release more details surrounding the death of a 4-month-old who died after his father was shot and killed by police following a chase that spanned two states.

The baby, identified by family as La'Mello Parker, died in a hospital Tuesday morning. He was wounded Monday after his father, Eric Smith, killed two people in Baker and led police on a chase from East Baton Rouge to Harrison County in Mississippi. 

Smith was shot to death by police after law enforcement spiked his tires and forced his car into a median along I-10. In a video posted on social media, officers could be heard firing a barrage of bullets at Smith's car. 

Early reports out of Mississippi suggested the baby was shot, but police have since said it was unclear whether the infant was struck by a bullet or wounded by shrapnel. 

The autopsy scheduled for Wednesday is expected to clear up some of those questions surrounding the child's death. 

