Questions surround baby's death after deadly police chase in Mississippi

BAKER - Officials are expected to release more details surrounding the death of a 4-month-old who died after his father was shot and killed by police following a chase that spanned two states.

The baby, identified by family as La'Mello Parker, died in a hospital Tuesday morning. He was wounded Monday after his father, Eric Smith, killed two people in Baker and led police on a chase from East Baton Rouge to Harrison County in Mississippi.

Smith was shot to death by police after law enforcement spiked his tires and forced his car into a median along I-10. In a video posted on social media, officers could be heard firing a barrage of bullets at Smith's car.

Early reports out of Mississippi suggested the baby was shot, but police have since said it was unclear whether the infant was struck by a bullet or wounded by shrapnel.

The autopsy scheduled for Wednesday is expected to clear up some of those questions surrounding the child's death.