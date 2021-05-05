Latest Weather Blog
Questions surround baby's death after deadly police chase in Mississippi
BAKER - Officials are expected to release more details surrounding the death of a 4-month-old who died after his father was shot and killed by police following a chase that spanned two states.
The baby, identified by family as La'Mello Parker, died in a hospital Tuesday morning. He was wounded Monday after his father, Eric Smith, killed two people in Baker and led police on a chase from East Baton Rouge to Harrison County in Mississippi.
Smith was shot to death by police after law enforcement spiked his tires and forced his car into a median along I-10. In a video posted on social media, officers could be heard firing a barrage of bullets at Smith's car.
Early reports out of Mississippi suggested the baby was shot, but police have since said it was unclear whether the infant was struck by a bullet or wounded by shrapnel.
Trending News
The autopsy scheduled for Wednesday is expected to clear up some of those questions surrounding the child's death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi authorities continue to investigate death of baby during shootout
-
Baton Rouge to experience a few more showers before cold front moves...
-
Some restaurants in EBR wrestle with employee shortage
-
Crowds of customers vs. slim staff, Restaurant owners prepare for Cinco de...
-
Mulkey welcomed by Louisiana House, commended for accomplishments
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76