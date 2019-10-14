The Latest: Tributes pour in for woman killed by officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a black woman inside a home in Fort Worth (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals are piling up outside the Fort Worth home where a 28-year-old black woman was shot to death by a white police officer.

Members of the community have brought tributes to the home where Atatiana Jefferson was killed early Saturday by an officer who was responding to a neighbor's report of an open door. On Monday morning, a dozen bouquets lay near the door and walkway of the home, which is next door to a mosque.

Andre McEwing says he grew up in the neighborhood but now lives in Crowley. He brought two bouquets of roses to the home Sunday but returned Monday to the site, saying the neighborhood "just has questions."

In the fenced-in backyard, one bullet hole is visible in a window of the single-story, freshly painted purple home. Fort Worth police say the officer fired one shot into home, killing Jefferson.

Family members of Jefferson and police plan separate press conferences for later Monday.