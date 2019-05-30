87°
Queen: Trump wasn't authorized to use 'We Are the Champions'

2 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, July 19 2016 Jul 19, 2016 July 19, 2016 12:26 PM July 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News Now

NEW YORK - Another musical act is telling Donald Trump to stop using their music.
    
The classic rock band Queen posted a statement on Twitter on Tuesday saying they never approved Trump's use of "We Are the Champions" during the 2016 Republic National Convention.
    
Before Melania Trump gave a speech in Cleveland on Monday night, Trump made a brief appearance to introduce her and walked onstage to Queen's 1977 hit song.
    
The band wrote on Twitter, "An unauthorised use at the Republican Convention against our wishes."


    
Other musicians who have asked Trump to stop using their music include the Rolling Stones, Adele and Neil Young.

