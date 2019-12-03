Quarterback dies after on-field injury

WASHINGTON, N.J. - School officials say a New Jersey high school football player has died after suffering an injury on the field.



Warren Hills Regional High School quarterback Evan Murray died after being injured in a game Friday night. A statement from interim Superintendent Gary Bowen on Saturday called the school community "deeply saddened."



Murray was a three-sport athlete at Warren Hills and had been the football team's starting quarterback for three years. School officials did not say how he was hurt.



The district is making grief counselors available.